DAO Maker Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $250.82 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $250.82 million and approximately $6.21 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for $1.66 or 0.00005668 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,644,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

