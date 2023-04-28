Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.58.

NYSE:DAR opened at $59.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.39. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 74,227 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 650,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,789,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,660,000 after purchasing an additional 102,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

