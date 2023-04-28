David Mulham Mulham Sells 1,138 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $76,701.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $66.37. The stock had a trading volume of 90,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.87. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $77.58.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on USNA. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $52.50 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.
See Also
