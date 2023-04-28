Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Hits $13.80 on Top Exchanges

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for about $13.80 or 0.00047439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $145.38 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

According to CryptoCompare, "DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users."

