Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 311,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,735,000 after buying an additional 106,913 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $373.45 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $400.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.68. The company has a market cap of $110.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

