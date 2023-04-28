Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Raised to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.32% from the company’s current price.

DFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$42.82.

Shares of TSE:DFY traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$36.95. The company had a trading volume of 44,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,696. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of C$4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.24. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$29.83 and a 52-week high of C$40.95.

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$851.20 million for the quarter. Definity Financial had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 2.3454774 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

