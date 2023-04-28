Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.44

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.44 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.90 ($0.04). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.04), with a volume of 410,118 shares traded.

Dekel Agri-Vision Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.31 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.58.

About Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. It owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

