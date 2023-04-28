Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.16.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $44.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.15.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 and have sold 33,451 shares worth $1,276,344. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

