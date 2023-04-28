Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.31

Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.31 and last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 79695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Deluxe Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $645.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.90 million. Research analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.47%.

Institutional Trading of Deluxe

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

