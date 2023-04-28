Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target to $36.00

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
LBTYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Liberty Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.60 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.34.
NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.
