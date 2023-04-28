Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target to $36.00

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Liberty Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.60 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.34.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.