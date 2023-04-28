Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $130.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.83.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $132.17 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $145.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.99 and a 200-day moving average of $101.96.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.90%. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,964,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,880 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $123,027,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,848,000 after acquiring an additional 890,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,717,000 after acquiring an additional 707,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,739,000 after acquiring an additional 695,004 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.