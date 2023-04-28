DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $150.00 Price Target at UBS Group

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.74% from the company’s current price.

DXCM has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,600. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $126.44.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $45,995.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,464 shares in the company, valued at $15,234,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $45,995.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,234,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,499 shares of company stock worth $22,655,173 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.5% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 89,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 255.9% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 17,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 41.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

Featured Stories

