DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DexCom updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
DXCM stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.26. 3,003,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,131. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.61 and its 200-day moving average is $112.50. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.35, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. DexCom has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $126.44.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in DexCom by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,160 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in DexCom by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.
