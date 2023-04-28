DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DexCom updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

DexCom Stock Down 1.9 %

DXCM stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.26. 3,003,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,131. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.61 and its 200-day moving average is $112.50. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.35, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. DexCom has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $126.44.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,451,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $633,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,718,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,499 shares of company stock worth $22,655,173. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in DexCom by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,160 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in DexCom by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.