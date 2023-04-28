Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.46 EPS

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust updated its FY23 guidance to $6.65-$6.75 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.15. 3,834,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,764. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $152.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.78.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

