Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.65-$6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5-$5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.72 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,834,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,682. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $152.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.78.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.07%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

