Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 422,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 403% from the previous session’s volume of 83,963 shares.The stock last traded at $47.90 and had previously closed at $48.01.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

