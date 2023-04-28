Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) PT Lowered to GBX 175

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 175 ($2.19) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.12) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.25) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 159 ($1.99) to GBX 152 ($1.90) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.37) to GBX 180 ($2.25) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 196.90 ($2.46).

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 169.75 ($2.12) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83. The stock has a market cap of £2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,243.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 161.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 187.25. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 133.29 ($1.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 263.70 ($3.29).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

