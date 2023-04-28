Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.83.

DIISY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 175 ($2.19) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.37) to GBX 180 ($2.25) in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 159 ($1.99) to GBX 152 ($1.90) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DIISY opened at $8.65 on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

