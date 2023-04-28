Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Up 7.8%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) shot up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.69. 23,049,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 44,144,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $64,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 49.9% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 63,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 49.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 91,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 5,306.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 725,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 711,759 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.