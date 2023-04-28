Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCNL traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.59. 30,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,758. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81.

