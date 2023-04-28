DMG Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

DMG Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.71. 1,891,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,254,341. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.