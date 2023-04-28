DMG Group LLC Has $918,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

DMG Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Moderna makes up about 1.0% of DMG Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Moderna by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Moderna by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,081,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,488,000 after buying an additional 57,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,611,000 after purchasing an additional 371,311 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $5,719,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,854,158.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $3,356,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,217,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,136,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $5,719,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,854,158.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,337 shares of company stock valued at $69,205,332 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.27.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,968. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.22. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

