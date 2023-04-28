DMG Group LLC Invests $207,000 in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

DMG Group LLC bought a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Allegion by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Down 1.4 %

ALLE stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.92. 396,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.13. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $123.46.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.22.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

