DMG Group LLC Purchases 231 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

DMG Group LLC raised its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 560.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.21.

Insider Activity at State Street

State Street Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $72.10. The company had a trading volume of 731,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,814. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

