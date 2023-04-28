DMG Group LLC Purchases 698 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

DMG Group LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,024,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,742,525. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $53.37. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

