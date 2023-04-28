DMG Group LLC Sells 80 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

DMG Group LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,994,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,238,000 after acquiring an additional 90,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $9.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $399.80. 1,884,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,296. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $283.00 and a 52-week high of $399.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $343.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $379.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.