DMG Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

DMG Group LLC decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.69. 568,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,015. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.49 and a 200 day moving average of $208.85. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.88.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

