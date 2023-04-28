DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. DTE Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $6.09-6.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.09-$6.40 EPS.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $112.57. 311,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,362. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in DTE Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Further Reading

