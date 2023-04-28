DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DUET Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

DUET stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,880. DUET Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17.

Get DUET Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUET. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About DUET Acquisition

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DUET Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DUET Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.