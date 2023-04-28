E.On (FRA:EOAN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.79

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €9.79 ($10.88) and traded as high as €12.00 ($13.33). E.On shares last traded at €11.90 ($13.22), with a volume of 5,517,273 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.22) price objective on E.On in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.33) target price on E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.33) price objective on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($11.67) price objective on E.On in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($14.44) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

E.On Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.80.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

