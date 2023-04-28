EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires 1,250 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.80. 530,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,693. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average of $75.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a current ratio of 13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

