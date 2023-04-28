EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires 710 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $38,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.87. The stock had a trading volume of 178,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,113. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.