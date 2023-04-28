EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires New Shares in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 790.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 52,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,019,994.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,749,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,732,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,019,994.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,749,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,732,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 24,454 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,497,807.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at $394,878.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,523 shares of company stock worth $13,928,946 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $58.69. 59,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average is $58.39. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Stories

