EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 577.3% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 8.9% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $3.26 on Friday, hitting $164.89. 480,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

