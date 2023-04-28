EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $872,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 689,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,116,000 after purchasing an additional 174,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.71.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $5.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.22. 1,166,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,106. The company has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $227.00 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.21.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.64%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

