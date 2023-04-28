EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. AAF Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

HON stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $199.14. 700,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,738. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.55 and a 200-day moving average of $201.60. The firm has a market cap of $132.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

