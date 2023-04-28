EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.3 %

ORCL traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $94.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,579,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,051,343. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.21. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $96.74. The company has a market cap of $255.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

