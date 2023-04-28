EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Purchases 500 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INMD. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in InMode by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,614 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in InMode by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,174 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth $422,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,500,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on InMode in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Shares of InMode stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 141,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,609. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 2.07.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 35.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

