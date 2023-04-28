EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.8% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after buying an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,858,000 after acquiring an additional 93,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,354,000 after acquiring an additional 82,716 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,653,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,583,000 after acquiring an additional 179,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.58.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPS stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $179.06. The company had a trading volume of 808,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,092. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.25. The stock has a market cap of $153.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

