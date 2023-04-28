East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the March 31st total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

East Japan Railway Stock Up 0.5 %

East Japan Railway stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 30,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,783. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10. East Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $9.78.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion.

East Japan Railway Company Profile

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

