Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Eastman Chemical updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.27-$9.06 EPS.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $3.55 on Friday, hitting $84.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $112.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after acquiring an additional 39,930 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Vertical Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.94.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

