Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Eastman Chemical updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.27-$9.06 EPS.
Eastman Chemical Price Performance
Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $3.55 on Friday, hitting $84.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $112.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.
Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 50.16%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Vertical Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.94.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.