easyJet (LON:EZJ) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 530 ($6.62) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 370 ($4.62).

EZJ has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.49) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays set a GBX 570 ($7.12) target price on easyJet in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 350 ($4.37) to GBX 400 ($5.00) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised easyJet to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.12) to GBX 580 ($7.24) in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.24) price target on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 576.36 ($7.20).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 489.10 ($6.11) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2,226.36, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 494.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 426.87. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 582.71 ($7.28).

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

