easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 576.36 ($7.20).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.49) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of easyJet to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 370 ($4.62) to GBX 530 ($6.62) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 570 ($7.12) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.43) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 430 ($5.37) to GBX 560 ($6.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

easyJet Price Performance

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 488.27 ($6.10) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,226.36, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.52. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.46) and a one year high of GBX 582.71 ($7.28). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 494.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 426.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

