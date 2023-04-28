Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:ETO opened at $22.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $29.35.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1374 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETO. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $89,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

