Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSE:ETO opened at $22.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $29.35.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1374 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
