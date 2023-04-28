eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.
eBay has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. eBay has a payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect eBay to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.
eBay Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.89. 678,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,753,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in eBay by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in eBay by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,763 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $186,941,000 after purchasing an additional 130,287 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in eBay by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,557,330 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $146,433,000 after purchasing an additional 565,378 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in eBay by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,385,541 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $57,458,000 after purchasing an additional 854,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $50,018,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.
About eBay
eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eBay (EBAY)
- Mondelez International Pricing Power Takes It To New Highs
- Don’t Chase Church & Dwight Higher; Let The Price Come To You
- Rollins Pest Control Needs to be in Your Watchlist
- Amazon Reports, And It’s Mostly Good
- Demand For Public Safety Technologies Drives Motorola’s Growth
Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.