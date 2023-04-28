eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

eBay has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. eBay has a payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect eBay to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.89. 678,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,753,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that eBay will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in eBay by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in eBay by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,763 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $186,941,000 after purchasing an additional 130,287 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in eBay by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,557,330 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $146,433,000 after purchasing an additional 565,378 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in eBay by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,385,541 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $57,458,000 after purchasing an additional 854,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $50,018,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

