eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $49.00 Price Target at UBS Group

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.67.
eBay Stock Up 5.1 %
eBay stock opened at $45.56 on Thursday. eBay has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81.
eBay Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.95%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in eBay by 50.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
eBay Company Profile
eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
