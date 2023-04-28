eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $49.00 Price Target at UBS Group

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.67.

eBay stock opened at $45.56 on Thursday. eBay has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.95%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in eBay by 50.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

