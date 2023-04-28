eCash (XEC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $572.53 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eCash has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,354.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.66 or 0.00397413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00115212 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00026462 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000511 BTC.

About eCash

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,372,548,423,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.