Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Update

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the March 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

EDAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edap Tms from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Edap Tms stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 20,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. Edap Tms has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.65.

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $16.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Edap Tms will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the third quarter valued at $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 48.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

