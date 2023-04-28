Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) SVP Sells $1,069,944.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,069,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.5 %

EW stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.98. 3,294,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $110.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.41.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

