Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) SVP Sells $1,069,944.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,069,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.5 %
EW stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.98. 3,294,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $110.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.41.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.42.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.