Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Earnings Results

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences updated its Q2 guidance to $0.62-$0.68 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.48-$2.60 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $86.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $110.79. The company has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,821 shares of company stock worth $7,749,733. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

